  5. Lemon Bean x Sour Pink Grapefruit Sativa LLR Cart 1g

Lemon Bean x Sour Pink Grapefruit Sativa LLR Cart 1g

by Cresco Cannabis

Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Lemon Bean x Sour Pink Grapefruit Sativa LLR Cart 1g
Cresco Cannabis Concentrates Cartridges Lemon Bean x Sour Pink Grapefruit Sativa LLR Cart 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge. Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity. A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Citrus aromas from Lemon Bean are paired with Sour Pink Grapefruit's zesty taste to create a definitive flavor profile. This sativa cross is known for having stimulating effects while also relieving stress.

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.

