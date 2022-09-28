About this product
A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Citrus aromas from Lemon Bean are paired with Sour Pink Grapefruit's zesty taste to create a definitive flavor profile. This sativa cross is known for having stimulating effects while also relieving stress.
Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Flavor: Citrus, Zesty
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Stimulating
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene
Flavor: Citrus, Zesty
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Stimulating
Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.
Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.