A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Citrus aromas from Lemon Bean are paired with Sour Pink Grapefruit's zesty taste to create a definitive flavor profile. This sativa cross is known for having stimulating effects while also relieving stress.



Terpenes: Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene

Flavor: Citrus, Zesty

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Stimulating



Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.



Rise products are derived from sativa strains, known for energizing and uplifting effects. Rise strains pair well with everyday activities like housekeeping, happy hour and physical activity.