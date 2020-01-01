White Cream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance. Reported Effects: Creative, Euphoric Flavor: Lemon, Sweet Cream Lineage: Animal Mint, Triangle Kush Prevalent Terpenes: caryophyllene, myrcene Citreonis an aromatic, sativa-leaning hybrid cross between Animal Mints and Triangle Kush. You’ll immediately notice the citrusy, diesel aroma and complimenting taste when trying out this fragrant cultivar. Citreon’s high potency and hybrid lineage make it a powerful yet versatile strain for thoughtful creativity or unwinding at the end of the day. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.
Be the first to review this product.