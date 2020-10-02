About this product
Citreon is an aromatic, sativa-leaning hybrid cross between Animal Mints and Triangle Kush. You’ll immediately notice the citrusy, diesel aroma and complimenting taste when trying out this fragrant cultivar. Citreon’s high potency and hybrid lineage make it a powerful yet versatile strain for thoughtful creativity or unwinding at the end of the day.
Reported Effects: Creative, Euphoric
Flavor: Lemon, Sweet Cream
Prevalent Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.
Reported Effects: Creative, Euphoric
Flavor: Lemon, Sweet Cream
Prevalent Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.