Citreon is an aromatic, sativa-leaning hybrid cross between Animal Mints and Triangle Kush. You’ll immediately notice the citrusy, diesel aroma and complimenting taste when trying out this fragrant cultivar. Citreon’s high potency and hybrid lineage make it a powerful yet versatile strain for thoughtful creativity or unwinding at the end of the day.



Reported Effects: Creative, Euphoric

Flavor: Lemon, Sweet Cream

Prevalent Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene



Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Refresh strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful clarity and balance.

