Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a cartridge. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care. A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This indica-leaning hybrid is a cross between Miracle Alien Cookies (MAC) and Italian Ice; which gives this strain a unique flavor profile of bright mint, citrus, and fuel. You might experience relaxing and calming effects.