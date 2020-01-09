 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Outer Space Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

About this product

Outer Space Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g by Cresco Cannabis

2 customer reviews

TB444

I'm usually an indica lover but I figured I'd try another sativa & this one was awesome, I wouldn't know this was a sativa if I didn't buy it myself.. It hit me harder than I expected & I had to take a nap :))) excellent for PTSD or Anxiety!

About this strain

Outer Space

Outer Space is a sativa-dominant strain that is a cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity and is known for cerebral and creative effects. It has a citrusy odor that is strong and produces a flavorful smoke. Great as a daytime medicine.

About this brand

We are dedicated to consistently growing premium cannabis, creating products that you can depend on, and delivering an experience you can trust.