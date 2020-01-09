Colors - All-In-One - Grape Dreams - 300mg
by Evolab
300 mg
$29.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Outer Space Liquid Live Resin Cartridge 0.5g by Cresco Cannabis
on January 9th, 2020
Great pain relief. Uplifting.
on October 23rd, 2019
I'm usually an indica lover but I figured I'd try another sativa & this one was awesome, I wouldn't know this was a sativa if I didn't buy it myself.. It hit me harder than I expected & I had to take a nap :))) excellent for PTSD or Anxiety!
Outer Space is a sativa-dominant strain that is a cross of Island Sweet Skunk and Trinity and is known for cerebral and creative effects. It has a citrusy odor that is strong and produces a flavorful smoke. Great as a daytime medicine.