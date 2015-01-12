ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Island Sweet Skunk, sometimes called Sweet Island Skunk, is a sativa strain that consumers enjoy for its energetic effects. The flavor is most easily described as “sweet skunk,” where tropical fruit flavors take the lead. Often the fruity aroma is likened to grapefruit. Originally bred by Federation Seed Company in Canada, this strain is a descendant of Sweet Pink Grapefruit and Big Skunk #1 and grows tall, straight, high-yielding plants. Some varieties of Island Sweet Skunk have a heightened CBD content to help patients treating anxiety, inflammation, and muscle spasms. Flowering occurs at 7 to 8 weeks, and buds will have bright yellow-orange hairs. 

Effects

593 people reported 4443 effects
Happy 56%
Uplifted 53%
Energetic 52%
Euphoric 48%
Creative 40%
Stress 37%
Depression 30%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 26%
Fatigue 18%
Dry mouth 26%
Dry eyes 15%
Paranoid 6%
Dizzy 4%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

843

Lineage

Skunk No. 1
parent
parent
Strain
Island Sweet Skunk
Appalachian Power
child
child
Thelonious Skunk
child
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

