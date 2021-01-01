About this product

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge. Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care. A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. This indica cross combines the sweet flavors of Honey Boo and fuel-packed profile of Rocket Fuel. This strain may provide strong euphoric and relaxed feelings throughout the body, which is great for when you are trying to wind down.