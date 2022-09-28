A limited time offering from Cresco Cannabis. Resulting in euphoric but relaxed effects, this strain crosses the indica-dominant hybrid, Rocket Fuel, with a traditional indica, Honey Boo. Providing a berry taste with notes of diesel, this cross may help with alleviating stress or pain because of its body calming effects.

—

Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Limonene

Flavor: Berry, Diesel

Reported Effects: Relaxed, Focused

—

Our Liquid Live Resin is sourced from a single cannabis strain. Nothing added. Nothing taken away. Never separated and never reconstituted; we capture the original full-spectrum effects of fresh flower in the convenience of a 1g cartridge.



Rest products are derived from indica strains, which are associated with calm and relaxation. Our Rest offerings pair well with quality time, evening wind-downs and restorative self-care.