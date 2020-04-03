 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sugar Plum Sunset Reserve

by RESERVE by Cresco

RESERVE by Cresco Cannabis Flower Sugar Plum Sunset Reserve

Sugar Plum Sunset Reserve by RESERVE by Cresco

AnthroSKUNK

Smells and tastes of sweet grapes and plums... and at 22.4%THC Still the strongest indica I have ever had. This one must have been harvested really late for such a profound effect. Great sleep medicine without the unwanted side effects.

About this brand

Connoisseur-quality cannabis demands higher expectations from consumer and cultivator alike. Focused on exclusive genetics, cultivation technique, terroir, & attention to details, RESERVE is more than cannabis - it's a lifestyle. Quietly superior, it doesn't boast or brag - it simply is.