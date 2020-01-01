 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Triangle OG Indica Flower 3.5g

Triangle OG Indica Flower 3.5g

by Cresco Cannabis

About this product

Rotated sesaonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation. Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric Flavor: Citrus, Fuel Lineage: True OG, Triangle Kush Prevalent Terpenes: caryophyllene, myrcene Triangle OG brings together the coveted True OG and Triangle Kush to bring you a tried and true Indica. That Classic OG aroma with notes of diesel and orange peel come through on the nose just as heavily as they do on the taste buds. In step with its true Indica lineage, True Triangle lends itself to a heavy, couch-lock feeling excellently suited for end-of-the-day rituals, with a healthy dose of happy optimism. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.

Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best. Find our products at a dispensary near you.