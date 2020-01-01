About this product

Rotated sesaonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation. Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric Flavor: Citrus, Fuel Lineage: True OG, Triangle Kush Prevalent Terpenes: caryophyllene, myrcene Triangle OG brings together the coveted True OG and Triangle Kush to bring you a tried and true Indica. That Classic OG aroma with notes of diesel and orange peel come through on the nose just as heavily as they do on the taste buds. In step with its true Indica lineage, True Triangle lends itself to a heavy, couch-lock feeling excellently suited for end-of-the-day rituals, with a healthy dose of happy optimism. *Based on average CoA results **Reported effects & strain description based on Leafly.com strain data [October 2019]. Individual results may vary.