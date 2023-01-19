About this product
Triangle OG brings together the coveted True OG and Triangle Kush to bring you a tried and true Indica. That Classic OG aroma with notes of diesel and orange peel come through on the nose just as heavily as they do on the taste buds. In step with its true Indica lineage, True Triangle lends itself to a heavy, couch-lock feeling excellently suited for end-of-the-day rituals, with a healthy dose of happy optimism.
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric
Flavor: Citrus, Fuel
Prevalent Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.
Reported Effects: Relaxed, Euphoric
Flavor: Citrus, Fuel
Prevalent Terpenes: Caryophyllene, Myrcene
Rotated seasonally and picked at the peak of freshness, our hand-selected Rest strains are grown by professional agronomists to offer flavorful rest and relaxation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Cresco
Growing consistent premium cannabis for flower, liquid live resin cartridges, and live solid concentrates. Three different types of strains — Rise, sativas for energy and creativity, Refresh, hybrids for clarity and balance, and Rest, indicas for calm and relaxation — so you can be at your everyday best.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.
Find our products at a dispensary near you.