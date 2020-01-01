 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
THC Rainbow Crispy Marshmallow Cubes 40mg

by Crispy Cubes

Crispy Cubes Edibles Candy THC Rainbow Crispy Marshmallow Cubes 40mg
$22.00MSRP

About this product

Creators of Flyt420™ are proud to announce our inaugural launch of Crispy Cubes, our fresh new assortment of cannabis-infused marshmallow crispy treats. These deliciously inspiring treats are available in four flavors: Chocoholic, Berry Good, Marshmallow, and Rainbow. Our call to action is Get Crispy! Crispy Cubes are very similar in texture and flavor to the traditional rice crispy treats that have been made at home and loved for generations. The bold packaging looks enticing and unique on the shelf, making it a go-to grab for your next adventure. The cubes are an innovatively designed 3-inch shaped cube, each filled with a joyous funhouse of flavor. The cubed package contains a total of 40 mg of THC that is then divided into single serve micro-doses of 5mg.

About this brand

Crispy Cubes are a fresh new assortment of cannabis-infused marshmallow crispy treats