 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Asian Fantasy 3.5G Sativa Flower

Asian Fantasy 3.5G Sativa Flower

by CRU Cannabis

Write a review
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Asian Fantasy 3.5G Sativa Flower
CRU Cannabis Cannabis Flower Asian Fantasy 3.5G Sativa Flower

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Sour Spice & Lemon SENSATION Flowing Creativity Warm & Relaxing WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G SATIVA FLOWER

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Asian Fantasy

Asian Fantasy

After repeated rumors that this strain suffered extinction thanks to a secretive breeder, enough sightings occur regularly to ensure that while rare, the Asian Fantasy strain does still exist. Its genetics, however, remain a mystery. What’s clear is that this strain has a healthy dose of sativa in it that will get ideas and creativity flowing. It’s also a beauty, with large, curled buds that have a covering of brick red hairs. The flowers emit a sweet and sour fragrance while the taste has a healthy dose of spice.

About this brand

CRU Cannabis Logo
CRU Cannabis