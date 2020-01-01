CRU Cannabis

Reserve 5th Element
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
TASTE + SCENT Sweet & Sour Spice & Lemon SENSATION Flowing Creativity Warm & Relaxing WHEN TO USE Daytime 3.5G SATIVA FLOWER
After repeated rumors that this strain suffered extinction thanks to a secretive breeder, enough sightings occur regularly to ensure that while rare, the Asian Fantasy strain does still exist. Its genetics, however, remain a mystery. What’s clear is that this strain has a healthy dose of sativa in it that will get ideas and creativity flowing. It’s also a beauty, with large, curled buds that have a covering of brick red hairs. The flowers emit a sweet and sour fragrance while the taste has a healthy dose of spice.