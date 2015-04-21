CRU Cannabis
Asian Fantasy 3.5G Sativa Flower
Strain rating:
SativaTHC —CBD —
About this product
TASTE + SCENT
Sweet & Sour
Spice & Lemon
SENSATION
Flowing Creativity
Warm & Relaxing
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
3.5G SATIVA FLOWER
Sweet & Sour
Spice & Lemon
SENSATION
Flowing Creativity
Warm & Relaxing
WHEN TO USE
Daytime
3.5G SATIVA FLOWER
Asian Fantasy effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Creative
61% of people report feeling creative
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
47% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
18% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!