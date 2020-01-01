 Loading…
  5. Herijuana (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)
Indica

Herijuana (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

CRU Cannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Herijuana (0.5G Indica Pre-Roll)

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Berry, Pine, Citrus Earthy,w Sandalwood SENSATION Euphoric, Happy Energetic, Creative Numbing Body Buzz WHEN TO USE Nighttime INDICA

About this strain

Herijuana

Herijuana
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Originally bred by Woodhorse Seeds, Herijuana is a combination of the highly regarded Humboldt County Afghan indica called Petrolia Headstash and an outdoor hybrid from Kentucky known only as the “Killer New Haven” strain. This combo was worked by breeders for 15 generations to create an inbred line (IBL), meaning that most of the seeds will grow into plants that are nearly identical. Herijuana produces large dense flowers on an open, stretchy plant, with aromas and flavors ranging from spicy earth and sandalwood to hashy fruit. The high provides a heavy, almost numbing feeling. 

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.