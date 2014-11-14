ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. Petrolia Headstash
Indica

4.1 15 reviews

Petrolia Headstash

aka Petrol Headstash, Petrolia

Petrolia Headstash

The coveted Petrolia Headstash by Reeferman Seeds originates from Afghanistan by way of Humbolt County. Its pungent, compact buds have a hashy taste with flavors of pine, wood, and earth. The heavy indica effects will leave many feeling drowsy and relaxed which can help suppress symptoms like cramps, pain, and elevated stress levels. A thick coating of trichomes makes it great for producing hash and other concentrates. Decades of inbreeding have made this strain extremely hearty and ideal for breeding purposes, and Petrolia Headstash's genetics can be found in other indica powerhouses like Herijuana.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

15

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Petrolia Headstash
Strain child
Herijuana
child

Grow info

indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

New Strains Alert: Sour Amnesia, Dawg’s Waltz, Petrolia Headstash, Tangilope, and Rug Burn OG
