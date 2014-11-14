The coveted Petrolia Headstash by Reeferman Seeds originates from Afghanistan by way of Humbolt County. Its pungent, compact buds have a hashy taste with flavors of pine, wood, and earth. The heavy indica effects will leave many feeling drowsy and relaxed which can help suppress symptoms like cramps, pain, and elevated stress levels. A thick coating of trichomes makes it great for producing hash and other concentrates. Decades of inbreeding have made this strain extremely hearty and ideal for breeding purposes, and Petrolia Headstash's genetics can be found in other indica powerhouses like Herijuana.