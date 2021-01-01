 Loading…

Hybrid

Mendo Purps (0.5G Sativa Pre-Roll)

by CRU Cannabis

About this product

TASTE + SCENT Coffee, Fruity, Nutty, Pine Grape & Woody Pine SENSATION Euphoric Relaxation Motivated, Focused, Happy WHEN TO USE Anytime Hybrid

About this brand

Our premium artisanal indoor flower is cultivated with our own nutrients and without any harmful pesticides. We’ve sourced exclusive genetics to be able to curate a divers library of over 100 high test and exotic Strains. With the aim to give you the best experience, all our flower is hand trimmed and has our highest THC content.

About this strain

Mendocino Purps

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Mendocino Purps, or Mendo Purps, or even just The Purps, comes out of Mendocino County in Northern California. Winning one of the Top Ten slots in High Times' Strains of the Year in 2007, Mendocino Purps began as a clone-only plant, but BC Bud Depot developed a stable cross to make The Purps seeds available. This cannabis strain grows well both in and outdoors. It can grow 3-4 feet at harvest indoors and 6-8 feet outdoors. Flowering time for this strain is 8-9 weeks. It has medium-thick leaves and green hues that turn more purple as the plant ripens. The taste has been likened to a caramel coffee and woodsy pine. 

