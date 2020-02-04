Willsway14
on February 4th, 2020
The best part about this one is the smell and taste. You can actually taste the grapefruit on the backend. I personally didn’t experience anything after smoking it though.
Grapefruit Sour Dream by Culta
on January 13th, 2020
First time using this strain...and it didn't disappoint...Awesome smell coming off of it....And the taste was very ex