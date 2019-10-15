mdcannabisreviews on October 15th, 2019

This strain is really something special. Culta has introduced two sativa dominant hybrids to each other and it turned out to be a marriage made in Maryland. The effect came on almost immediately. The indica side of the each strain seemed to express itself first. It provided a tingling sensation and some pleasant light headedness and eye pressure. This was followed by pleasant uplifting almost intermittent giggly sensation and some energetic feelings of inspired motivation. The gram I purchased was not exactly a higher tier rated thc potent strain (it came in at 24.9 THCA and 0.5 THC) when I purchased it from Nature's Medicines in Ellicott City, MD. But the entourage effect of this strain is very obviously integrated with the high. You can also still function and concentrate on activities with this strain all while feeling pleasant waves of its effects. I have a deeper review on the maryland cannabis reviews website www.mdcannabisreviews.com but the following is my general conclusion: Aroma- spicey citrus pine Flavor- spicey with a burnt marshmallow taste upon exhale Effects: MIND: uplifted, energetic, inspired, creative, less anxious, giggly, comes in waves BODY: relaxed, soothing, pleasantly light headed, mild eye pressure, muscle relaxing. has plenty of Myrcene and other terpenes on board, comes in waves Thanks www.mdcannabisreviews.com