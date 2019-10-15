 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. SFV OG X Chem De La Chem

SFV OG X Chem De La Chem

by Culta

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Culta Cannabis Flower SFV OG X Chem De La Chem

Reserve online, pick up in-store

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$60.00
  • at HerbaFi
  • Open until 12:00 AM
  • 24.1 miles away

Also at 2 other stores nearby

Store updated

About this product

SFV OG X Chem De La Chem by Culta

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

mdcannabisreviews

This strain is really something special. Culta has introduced two sativa dominant hybrids to each other and it turned out to be a marriage made in Maryland. The effect came on almost immediately. The indica side of the each strain seemed to express itself first. It provided a tingling sensation and some pleasant light headedness and eye pressure. This was followed by pleasant uplifting almost intermittent giggly sensation and some energetic feelings of inspired motivation. The gram I purchased was not exactly a higher tier rated thc potent strain (it came in at 24.9 THCA and 0.5 THC) when I purchased it from Nature's Medicines in Ellicott City, MD. But the entourage effect of this strain is very obviously integrated with the high. You can also still function and concentrate on activities with this strain all while feeling pleasant waves of its effects. I have a deeper review on the maryland cannabis reviews website www.mdcannabisreviews.com but the following is my general conclusion: Aroma- spicey citrus pine Flavor- spicey with a burnt marshmallow taste upon exhale Effects: MIND: uplifted, energetic, inspired, creative, less anxious, giggly, comes in waves BODY: relaxed, soothing, pleasantly light headed, mild eye pressure, muscle relaxing. has plenty of Myrcene and other terpenes on board, comes in waves Thanks www.mdcannabisreviews.com

About this brand

Culta Logo
Culta prides itself on creating a premium cannabis experience crafted by the most talented growers and scientists working in the cannabis industry. Our passion, dedication, and expertise come together to produce products of the highest quality. We care for, harvest, and trim all of our plants with love - by hand, and our plants are raised in a healthy, all-natural growing medium. Our cannabinoid and terpene isolates are rigorously tested for safety and quality. Our concentrates and extracts are born from our own finely crafted cannabis strains. We would never sell a product we wouldn't be proud to use ourselves!