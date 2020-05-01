 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Capsules
  5. 1:1 Capsules 300mg 30-pack

1:1 Capsules 300mg 30-pack

by Curaleaf

Write a review
Curaleaf Edibles Capsules 1:1 Capsules 300mg 30-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Cannabis in a capsule! CuraCapsules offer patients a convenient way to take their daily dose of cannabinoids. One 30 capsule jar contains 300mg of total major cannabinoids, with each capsule containing 10mg of active cannabinoids. CuraCapsules provide a long-lasting effect, typically 6-8 hours. Administration Form: Oral administration Ratio: 1:1 THC: 5mg / capsule CBD: 5mg / capsule Unit Size: 30 capsules Ingredients: Cannabis Extract, Natural Terpenes Excipients Used: MCC, Isomalt, Gelatin Capsule, FDNC

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Curaleaf Logo
Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.