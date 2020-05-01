1:1 Harmony Tablets 100mg 40-pack
by verano
Cannabis in a capsule! CuraCapsules offer patients a convenient way to take their daily dose of cannabinoids. One 30 capsule jar contains 300mg of total major cannabinoids, with each capsule containing 10mg of active cannabinoids. CuraCapsules provide a long-lasting effect, typically 6-8 hours. Administration Form: Oral administration Ratio: 1:1 THC: 5mg / capsule CBD: 5mg / capsule Unit Size: 30 capsules Ingredients: Cannabis Extract, Natural Terpenes Excipients Used: MCC, Isomalt, Gelatin Capsule, FDNC
