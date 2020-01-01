Kaboom Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Crossing a 1994 Super Skunk with Original Glue, 9D4 was bred to bring out a skunk influence. Consumers should expect earthy chem, hashish, and cacao aromas that are backed by a loud skunk undertone. 9D4 is an excellent choice for anyone looking for old school skunky strains, which have become less prevalent in the past few decades.