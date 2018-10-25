ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Original Glue
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Original Glue
  • Close up cannabis flower of Original Glue

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.7 4095 reviews

Original Glue

aka Gorilla Glue, GG4, Gorilla Glue #4

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Herbal

Calculated from 490 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 4095 reviews

Original Glue nugget
Original Glue
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Original Glue (GG4), developed by GG Strains, is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pungent earthy and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains, Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel. Taking first place in both the Michigan and Los Angeles 2014 Cannabis Cups as well as the High Times Jamaican World Cup, this multiple award-winning hybrid's supremacy is no longer a secret, and consumers will search far and wide to get their hands sticky with Original Glue (GG4).

Effects

Show all

2632 people reported 21034 effects
Relaxed 70%
Happy 56%
Euphoric 53%
Uplifted 41%
Sleepy 29%
Stress 33%
Pain 27%
Depression 26%
Anxiety 24%
Insomnia 19%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 14%
Dizzy 5%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 4%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

4,095

more reviews
write a review

Find Original Glue nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Original Glue nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Platinum GSC
Platinum GSC
More linaloolLeafly flower for Sherbert
Sherbert
More humuleneLeafly flower for Blue Cookies
Blue Cookies
More caryophylleneLeafly flower for Animal Cookies
Animal Cookies
More tinglyLeafly flower for Gelato
Gelato
More limoneneLeafly flower for GSC
GSC
More happyLeafly flower for Monster Cookies
Monster Cookies
More sleepyLeafly flower for Cookies and Cream
Cookies and Cream
More CBG
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Original Glue
User uploaded image of Original Glue
User uploaded image of Original Glue
User uploaded image of Original Glue
User uploaded image of Original Glue
User uploaded image of Original Glue
User uploaded image of Original Glue
more photos

Found in

Preview for Euphoric cannabis strains
Euphoric cannabis strains
Preview for Caryophyllene-dominant strains
Caryophyllene-dominant strains
Preview for Popular harvest cannabis strains
Popular harvest cannabis strains
Preview for Most popular cannabis strains
Most popular cannabis strains
Preview for Trending cannabis strains
Trending cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Chem's Sister
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Dubble
parent
Strain
Original Glue
First strain child
Super Glu
child
Second strain child
Ivan
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Original Glue

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Original Glue nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Original Glue cannabis
Tips for growing Original Glue cannabis
Top 7 cannabis strains of the 2018 harvest season
Top 7 cannabis strains of the 2018 harvest season
5 cannabis strains to enjoy while chillin’ by the pool
5 cannabis strains to enjoy while chillin’ by the pool
The 10 most popular cannabis strains in Washington
The 10 most popular cannabis strains in Washington

Most popular in