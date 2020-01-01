 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bright Moments-Baseline

by Curaleaf

Bright Moments

Thanks to Gage Green Genetics, Grape Stomper and Grape Stomper OG come together to create Bright Moments. This strain holds onto a delicious grape aroma while increasing resin production and potency. Bright Moments is celebrated for its upbeat, mind-clearing high that also calms the body, leading to moments of euphoria.

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.