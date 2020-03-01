 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Transdermal Patch 3-pack

by Curaleaf

Curaleaf Topicals Transdermal Patches Transdermal Patch 3-pack

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Transdermal Patch 3-pack by Curaleaf

JeriK817

I found these patches at a discount at TJ MAXX. They are amazing! Why else can I not find them online? Leave it to the FDA to pull something that actually works for pain. Sad day

Our mission is to help our patients to Live Life Well. Curaleaf offers high-quality, affordable and consistent medical cannabis products in a continually growing variety of forms including tinctures, vape cartridges, capsules, micro-tablets and ground flower.