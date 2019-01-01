 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Blackening

by Cured Nutrition

Cured Nutrition Edibles Cooking Blackening
Cured Nutrition Edibles Cooking Blackening

$14.99MSRP

About this product

2oz jar – 100mg total cannabinoids Serving Size: 1 teaspoon 15mg Cannabinoids per serving 7 servings Ingredients: Paprika, Salt, Dehydrated garlic, Dehydrated onion, Chili powder, CBD Isolate 100mg total cannabinoids. 15mg per serving. Derived from Colorado grown hemp Purity Tested Non-psychoactive No artificial ingredients Formulated with no gluten-containing ingredients. Cross Contact: May Contain Egg, Fish, Milk, Shellfish, Soy, Tree Nuts, Wheat, Gluten Why Use CBD Infused Spices? Our spices should be used no differently than any other spice in your cabinet. Use at any time of the day on your favorite meal or in any drink. Microdosing our spices in combination with our other products should achieve sufficient daily cannabinoid levels which in turn helps regulate several bodily functions such as recovery, sleep, focus and more. For further information on the amazing benefits of CBD please visit www.projectcbd.org. Reference batch testing results here.

About this brand

High Quality CBD infused products made from organically grown Colorado Hemp