About this product

2oz jar – 100mg total cannabinoids

Serving Size: 1 teaspoon

15mg Cannabinoids per serving

7 servings

Ingredients: Paprika, Salt, Dehydrated garlic, Dehydrated onion, Chili powder, CBD Isolate



100mg total cannabinoids. 15mg per serving.



Derived from Colorado grown hemp

Purity Tested

Non-psychoactive

No artificial ingredients



Formulated with no gluten-containing ingredients.



Cross Contact: May Contain Egg, Fish, Milk, Shellfish, Soy, Tree Nuts, Wheat, Gluten



Why Use CBD Infused Spices?



Our spices should be used no differently than any other spice in your cabinet. Use at any time of the day on your favorite meal or in any drink. Microdosing our spices in combination with our other products should achieve sufficient daily cannabinoid levels which in turn helps regulate several bodily functions such as recovery, sleep, focus and more.



For further information on the amazing benefits of CBD please visit www.projectcbd.org.



Reference batch testing results here.