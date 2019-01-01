About this product

Made from Cannabidiol Rich Hemp Oil. Add to your daily routine to help support your body and mind.* Organic Non-GMO Vegan Gluten Free No preservatives Lab Tested Packaged in GMP certified building Recommended daily dosage 1 to 2 servings taken sublingually. Can also be mixed with favorite tea/drink. 1.0 oz (30ml) dropper bottle Full 1ml dropper = 16.7mg = 1 serving 30 servings per bottle 16.7mg total cannabinoids per serving. 2 year shelf life Helps maintain a balance of general health and wellness.* For first time users, take 1 full dropper before bed to evaluate reaction.* Everyone’s biochemistry is different. If needed, up your dose until you reach the desired goals.* The organic industrial hemp used to create this product was grown and processed in Colorado.