OG Kush Breath

by Curio Wellness

5.01
Curio Wellness Cannabis Flower OG Kush Breath

Cannabinoids

THC
--
CBD
--
$60.00
  • at HerbaFi
  • Open until 9:00 PM
  • 24.1 miles away

About this product

OG Kush Breath by Curio Wellness

1 customer review

5.01

Stonedfornow

Fire, superb thc content & myrcene levels. Nice heavy stone but not without a bit of paranoia, especially at first. Overall it was very helpful with pain & spasms. Excellent grow by curio as usual!

About this brand

Curio Wellness Logo
Curio Wellness