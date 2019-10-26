Stonedfornow
on October 26th, 2019
Fire, superb thc content & myrcene levels. Nice heavy stone but not without a bit of paranoia, especially at first. Overall it was very helpful with pain & spasms. Excellent grow by curio as usual!
OG Kush Breath by Curio Wellness
on October 26th, 2019
