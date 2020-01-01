 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
OG Lime Killer Pre-Roll

by Curio Wellness

Curio Wellness Cannabis Pre-rolls OG Lime Killer Pre-Roll

OG Lime Killer Pre-Roll by Curio Wellness

About this strain

OG Lime Killer

OG Lime Killer

Bred by Ethos Genetics, OG Lime Killer crosses an award-winning cut of Starkiller OG with Lemon OG Haze.The result is a lemon-lime dominated strain with undertones of fuel, flower, and pine. Take a few puffs and let this heavily potent strain overcome your senses.

About this brand

Curio Wellness