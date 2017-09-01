ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 45 reviews

Lemon OG Haze

Lemon OG Haze

Lemon OG Haze by Nirvana is the sensible combination of its titular elements: Lemon OG and Haze. While Lemon OG contains weighty Kush elements that are kind on the body, the excess limonene and alpha-pinene lead the consumer into a state of mental alertness and euphoria. In the right measure, this strain can be a one-way ticket to productivity, hazing the mind into a content lull while wrapping the body in a calm focus. Enjoy this strain as a means to crush anxiety, depression, lethargy, and fatigue.   

Effects

30 people reported 293 effects
Relaxed 63%
Euphoric 60%
Focused 53%
Uplifted 53%
Creative 46%
Stress 43%
Pain 36%
Depression 33%
Fatigue 30%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 23%
Anxious 16%
Paranoid 13%
Dizzy 3%

Reviews

45

Avatar for iLoveMedicinalMMJ
Member since 2016
First time reviewer here. Lemon OG haze has landed itself in my personal top three favorite MMJ Sativa strains that I've had the pleasure of smoking. If you keep your buds in mason jars, you're going to have to control yourself from opening the jar just to take a whiff of that semi sweet, citrusy s...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedGiggly
Avatar for hunter9231
Member since 2016
• this review is for T 25% hybrid flower that smokes like a sativa leaning-hybrid, which I prefer as my morning smoke. Extremely easy on asthma, and the angst I had been feeling dissipates immediately as a calm takes over.. Flavor is good, albeit pretty mildly-lemon.. hoped for more. Another oversiz...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyHungry
Avatar for El420Kevo
Member since 2016
a well balanced hybrid giving both energetic raciness to sedating Couchlock if you overdo it. which I do. I actually am the guy who suggested to leafly that they cover this strain and am mega happy to see they did. fell in love with it last year when I done a 5 pack and was presented with 5 differen...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for woltza
Member since 2013
Great taste if flushed well. Curbs anxiety and major phantom pain and chronic back pain/arthritis. Helps me pass out if I dab or vape concentrate. Worth a try if you're body chemistry is upside down and indicas dom hydrids are too much for you!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for deuceFarms
Member since 2016
Just completed a round of Nirvana autoflowers (Bubbleicious, Blueberry Kush, Jock Horror, Northern Lights & Lemon OG Haze) & here is the info for Lemon OG Haze AF. Grown in CANNA coco with CANNA nutrients (Start, A&B, Zym, Rhizo, PK 13/14, Boost) in 2L airpots. ViparSpectra R900 LED in 4'x2' grow b...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Photos

Lineage

First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Lemon OG Kush
parent
Strain
Lemon OG Haze
Strain child
OG Lime Killer
child

