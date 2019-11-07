 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Custom Branded Pre-Rolled Cones

by Custom Cones USA

About this product

We offer custom branded pre-rolled cones in 3 types of organic paper; flax, rice, and 100% hemp. We offer sizes as short as 54mm all the way up to 280mm. We can do any custom tip and length dimensions. Lead time is 4 weeks + delivery. Please reach out to us on our site for pricing and further information. We look forward to working together! https://youtu.be/k28tS48Rc3g

MatthewSlater

Great service...never have looked back!!

About this brand

Are you having trouble making your pre-roll stand out on the dispensary shelf? Custom Cones USA can help you stand out, increase repeat sales and enhance your branding. Custom Cones USA provides custom pre-rolled cones, hemp blunt wrap cones, custom rolling paper booklets, pre-roll packaging, and custom white-label pre-rolled cone packs for processors, dispensaries and other cannabis companies.