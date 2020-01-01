 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Peanut Butter Toffee Squares

by Cypress Confections

These 3 layer bars are the complete package: sweet and savory. A crisp oatmeal cookie is smothered with a salty mixture of peanut butter and crushed potato chips. Throw some house made chewy toffee on top, and enrobe that in dark chocolate. The final touch is a kiss of himalayan sea salt. No matter what you’re craving this bar has you covered.

About this brand

Cypress Confections is a small-batch bakery based in San Francisco that crafts artisan cannabis-infused treats. All of our products are made by hand with the highest quality, gluten-free ingredients. Rather than using harmful extracts, our innovative process uses top shelf, lab tested sun-grown bud and proprietary infusion methods. Our Cannabutter, Canna-oil and baked goods are lab tested, too, so you can expect consistent potency. We strive to give our customers an edible experience that is unlike any other.