Delta 8 Disposable Cart Variety Bundle

by D8 THC Shop

3 Pack Bundle / 3 Disposable Carts for the price of 2! Getting high has never been easier for on the go! No need to charge it, swap out tanks, or worry about leaking with these! 1 Gram disposable carts in 3 popular strains. Sativa – Maui Wowie 85.98% Delta 8 THC Hybrid – Hawaiian Haze 84.70% Delta 8 THC Indica – Blue Zkittles 87.46% Delta 8 THC

D8 THC Shop offers a top-selling selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 products, sourced locally from Oregon. We strive for the highest quality strains of Delta 8 online!

