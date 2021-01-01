Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand D8 THC Shop

D8 THC Shop

Delta 8 Disposable Cart Variety Bundle

Buy Here

About this product

3 Pack Bundle / 3 Disposable Carts for the price of 2!

Getting high has never been easier for on the go! No need to charge it, swap out tanks, or worry about leaking with these!

1 Gram disposable carts in 3 popular strains.

Sativa – Maui Wowie
85.98% Delta 8 THC

Hybrid – Hawaiian Haze
84.70% Delta 8 THC

Indica – Blue Zkittles
87.46% Delta 8 THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!