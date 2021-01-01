D8 THC Shop
About this product
3 Pack Bundle / 3 Disposable Carts for the price of 2!
Getting high has never been easier for on the go! No need to charge it, swap out tanks, or worry about leaking with these!
1 Gram disposable carts in 3 popular strains.
Sativa – Maui Wowie
85.98% Delta 8 THC
Hybrid – Hawaiian Haze
84.70% Delta 8 THC
Indica – Blue Zkittles
87.46% Delta 8 THC
Getting high has never been easier for on the go! No need to charge it, swap out tanks, or worry about leaking with these!
1 Gram disposable carts in 3 popular strains.
Sativa – Maui Wowie
85.98% Delta 8 THC
Hybrid – Hawaiian Haze
84.70% Delta 8 THC
Indica – Blue Zkittles
87.46% Delta 8 THC
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!