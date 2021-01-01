 Loading…

Delta 8 Indica Vape Juice

by D8 THC Shop

About this product

Buy 2 Get 1 Free (excludes Bundles) Huff, Puff, Blow Away Your Troubles! Enjoy a dreamy and peaceful night when you use our Delta 8 Indica vape juice for a real kick of couchlock. There’s nothing better than kicking your feet up at night, hitting some Delta 8 Indica vape juice, and letting all the worries of the day wash away. Experience heavy body relaxation, a delightful mind buzz, and any physical discomfort lifted into the clouds you exhale!

About this brand

D8 THC Shop offers a top-selling selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 products, sourced locally from Oregon. We strive for the highest quality strains of Delta 8 online!

