 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Delta-8 THC
  4. Other products containing delta-8 THC
  5. Delta 8 Soft Gels

Delta 8 Soft Gels

by D8 THC Shop

Write a review
D8 THC Shop Delta-8 THC Other Products Containing Delta-8 THC Delta 8 Soft Gels

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Ideal for anyone who needs THC relief without any anxiety or paranoia to hinder your day. Get back on your feet, go about your normal day, but without any discomfort, inflammation, or heightened stress! An easy addition to your morning supplements. Available in 5-pack/10-pack/30-pack! 30mg of Delta 8 THC per soft gel Gluten-Free, Vegan, Non-GMO! Made in the USA. Fly on the Perfect High – On the Go! With Delta 8 Soft Gels, just pop one in and get ready to feel the relief. Easier to take with you, no lingering odor or clouds of hemp smoke or vapor, and quicker to consume. Just open wide and swallow!

About this brand

D8 THC Shop Logo
D8 THC Shop offers a top-selling selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 products, sourced locally from Oregon. We strive for the highest quality strains of Delta 8 online!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review