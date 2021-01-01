About this product

Ideal for anyone who needs THC relief without any anxiety or paranoia to hinder your day. Get back on your feet, go about your normal day, but without any discomfort, inflammation, or heightened stress! An easy addition to your morning supplements.



Available in 5-pack/10-pack/30-pack!



30mg of Delta 8 THC per soft gel



Gluten-Free, Vegan, Non-GMO! Made in the USA.



Fly on the Perfect High – On the Go! With Delta 8 Soft Gels, just pop one in and get ready to feel the relief. Easier to take with you, no lingering odor or clouds of hemp smoke or vapor, and quicker to consume. Just open wide and swallow!