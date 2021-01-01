 Loading…

Delta 8 Syrup

by D8 THC Shop

About this product

Troubled Sleep is a Thing of the Past with Delta 8 Syrup! Another innovative product brought to you with the unique effects of Delta 8 THC! Our Delta 8 syrup is sweet, flavorful, and has a ton of versatility. Take a spoonful of this or mix it with something else to create your own flavored nighttime beverage! You can even concoct your own syrup-laced popsicle with this for something new and fun – find cool ways to transform it into your favorite bedtime treat! The Delta 8 syrup is perfect for anyone suffering from insomnia or trouble unwinding from the day. Feel the relief you need, plus enjoy how your whole body relaxes from a mellow Delta 8 high and a little sugary treat at only 7g per serving of sugar! Imagine the energizing sleep you’ll get after taking this – you’ll be motivated for the next day when you wake up guaranteed!

About this brand

D8 THC Shop offers a top-selling selection of hemp-derived Delta 8 products, sourced locally from Oregon. We strive for the highest quality strains of Delta 8 online!

