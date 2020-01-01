About this product
Dab Society Live Resin by Dab Society Extracts
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Dab Society Extracts
Dab Society Extracts Established in 2013, we were early pioneers in cannabis extraction. Through the years we've become recognized as leaders in product quality by continuously pushing the art and science of extraction. Our process starts with focusing on the quality, complexity, and integrity of the raw materials. Sourcing only from Oregon's leading cultivators who share our unwavering passion, we are dedicated to making what we love: world class extracts.