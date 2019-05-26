Nugsforbreakfast on April 9th, 2019

If I could give this company 0 stars I would. They sent me a product that worked alright maybe 2 times. When I emailed them about it they were even rude in response (2 weeks later I may add) and never once offered a fix beyond a measly 10% off their own mistake to buy new parts even though I emailed them the day after I realized it was sent to me BROKEN. I am from Canada so with the exchange I wasted $300 on this vape and they don’t care. Because it’s a cannabis product, getting Visa to refund it was a nightmare and once I told them I’d have to go through visa unless they hurried up and got back to me coz there’s a window DABADO GOT SARCASTIC WITH ME. 0/5 DO NOT BUY THEIR PRODUCTS. They also deleted my comments off their social media / website, and ONLY have positive reviews everywhere. Fishy, am I right?