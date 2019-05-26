Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
I bought the Dabado Bolt 2 and it is perhaps the worst piece of equipment that I have ever purchased online. It is by far the worst piece of cannibis gear that I have bought so far. Customer service was absolutely worth nothingl They did help resolve anything. I bought a G9 Vape on Aliexpress for $59.00 that blows the $200 Bolt 2 away completely. Bolt 2's glass is actually the worst. Bought another $160 in glass but its almost impossible to clean. It does fit on the G9 Vape for Dabs. Don't buy Dabado Equipment of any kind. It sucks. Things I recommend: Volcano by Storz & Bickel Pax 3 Crafty by Storz & BIckel Handmade California Glass Hand Held Bong Grav Labs Bubbler TNTEZG Washington D.C.
Wish I could give the company 0 stars. I never received my order, provided proof that I never received the order. The company verified that I never received the order via tracking, yet said it was not their fault that it was lost in the mail. The series of emails that followed only provided rude replies, no efforts to solve the problem or help the customer.
If I could give this company 0 stars I would. They sent me a product that worked alright maybe 2 times. When I emailed them about it they were even rude in response (2 weeks later I may add) and never once offered a fix beyond a measly 10% off their own mistake to buy new parts even though I emailed them the day after I realized it was sent to me BROKEN. I am from Canada so with the exchange I wasted $300 on this vape and they don’t care. Because it’s a cannabis product, getting Visa to refund it was a nightmare and once I told them I’d have to go through visa unless they hurried up and got back to me coz there’s a window DABADO GOT SARCASTIC WITH ME. 0/5 DO NOT BUY THEIR PRODUCTS. They also deleted my comments off their social media / website, and ONLY have positive reviews everywhere. Fishy, am I right?