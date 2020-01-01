 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Dabado Vaporizers

You don't take the dab, the dab takes you

About Dabado Vaporizers

At DABADO (duh/bah/dōh), we are leading the innovation for superior vaporization of extracts with our portable vaporizers and technology. Founded by extract aficionado's, Denver, CO -based DABADO was developed with the vision to create a venture dedicated to the significant reduction in several years of inefficiency and negative methodologies by offering easy and convenient ways to consume extracts and essential oils through innovative product designs. We create superior, beautiful and technologically advanced products that disrupt and redefine the future. The first to market a portable, all in one, electric rig; we deliver products that are not only more effective but also those that individuals can relate to: pleasurable, unique experiences.