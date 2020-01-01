Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The AngryBuds Blazer offers a Combustion Free large packing chamber and allows for a true vaporizing experience packed up into one sleek, and discrete device. Coupled with three desired heating temperature controls you have the freedom to choose how you want to Vape, and free to adjust depending on what your material calls for. Traditional enjoyment methods are left with byproducts and undesirable at times. Give yourself the unmatched vapor experience through the AngryBuds Blazer!
Be the first to review this product.