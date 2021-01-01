About this product

The AngryBuds Blazer offers a Combustion Free large packing chamber and allows for a true vaporizing experience packed up into one sleek, and discrete device. Coupled with three desired heating temperature controls you have the freedom to choose how you want to Vape, and free to adjust depending on what your material calls for. Traditional enjoyment methods are left with byproducts and undesirable at times. Give yourself the unmatched vapor experience through the AngryBuds Blazer!