About this product

AngryBuds Pearl Pen makes for the ideal tool while you're on the move busy with your day. Unlike other vaporizers, the AngryBuds PEARL Pen allows for a "real" smoke presentation while holding onto the vaporistic character traits. The titanium heating chamber comes draped in a medical grade ceramic housing allowing for natural aromatic flavors. Use the dab tool, select desired amount, then 5 pushes of the button and your off to start your e-burning experience. Lifetime replacement warranty on heating chamber and battery.

About this brand

Dab’s Basement has been immersed in counterculture since the late 1960’s, and is preoccupied with further enabling enjoyment and success inside and out the bounds of day-to-day routines. We consider ourselves advocates in expansion of enhancement in regular endeavors, for improvement in commonplace needs, and are genuinely devoted to reinforcing the quality of life for each of our patrons by offering unique products and lifestyle gratifications. There are sometimes challenges in navigating through life, and our goal is to infuse an environment which encourages comfort in being busy with existing and thriving. We are dedicated to building the future of the counterculture movement, with a drive to help support the U.S. market, engage in regular utilization of focus groups in finding anything that may be overlooked with less than hundreds of eyes, and are fully focused on innovation and perfection with our products and anything else we offer to our fellow humans. Dab’s Basement and all who dwell within it, give our sincere gratitude to you, our patrons and supporters, and feel great joy in knowing that as our anchor, you have welcomed our offerings with open arms; thank you. ​ Cheers, Martin McDab