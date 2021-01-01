Dab's Basement
Angry Buds Pearl Pen
About this product
AngryBuds Pearl Pen makes for the ideal tool while you're on the move busy with your day. Unlike other vaporizers, the AngryBuds PEARL Pen allows for a "real" smoke presentation while holding onto the vaporistic character traits. The titanium heating chamber comes draped in a medical grade ceramic housing allowing for natural aromatic flavors.
Use the dab tool, select desired amount, then 5 pushes of the button and your off to start your e-burning experience.
Lifetime replacement warranty on heating chamber and battery.
Use the dab tool, select desired amount, then 5 pushes of the button and your off to start your e-burning experience.
Lifetime replacement warranty on heating chamber and battery.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!