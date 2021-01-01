Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Dab's Basement

Dab's Basement

Angry Buds Pearl Pen

About this product

AngryBuds Pearl Pen makes for the ideal tool while you're on the move busy with your day. Unlike other vaporizers, the AngryBuds PEARL Pen allows for a "real" smoke presentation while holding onto the vaporistic character traits. The titanium heating chamber comes draped in a medical grade ceramic housing allowing for natural aromatic flavors.
Use the dab tool, select desired amount, then 5 pushes of the button and your off to start your e-burning experience.
Lifetime replacement warranty on heating chamber and battery.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!