AngryBuds Pearl Pen makes for the ideal tool while you're on the move busy with your day. Unlike other vaporizers, the AngryBuds PEARL Pen allows for a "real" smoke presentation while holding onto the vaporistic character traits. The titanium heating chamber comes draped in a medical grade ceramic housing allowing for natural aromatic flavors.

Use the dab tool, select desired amount, then 5 pushes of the button and your off to start your e-burning experience.

Lifetime replacement warranty on heating chamber and battery.