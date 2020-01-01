 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Solution 1130

by Dab's Basement

The Discriminate Free Cleaner Focused on being able to have your flower and dab it too, Angry Buds Solution 1130 offers a one-of-a-kind cleaning remedy. This formula was engineered for both #420+ #710 resin build up. Start off with a fresh scent while navigating through your resin cleaning experience. Choose Tommy (Lime Scented), Henry (Cherry Scented), or Charlie (Banana Scented) to help break down all resin while not having to smell the waste. ​Watch as the fast activating Angry Crystals help make for a pleasant experience.

Dab’s Basement has been immersed in counterculture since the late 1960’s, and is preoccupied with further enabling enjoyment and success inside and out the bounds of day-to-day routines. We consider ourselves advocates in expansion of enhancement in regular endeavors, for improvement in commonplace needs, and are genuinely devoted to reinforcing the quality of life for each of our patrons by offering unique products and lifestyle gratifications. There are sometimes challenges in navigating through life, and our goal is to infuse an environment which encourages comfort in being busy with existing and thriving. We are dedicated to building the future of the counterculture movement, with a drive to help support the U.S. market, engage in regular utilization of focus groups in finding anything that may be overlooked with less than hundreds of eyes, and are fully focused on innovation and perfection with our products and anything else we offer to our fellow humans. Dab’s Basement and all who dwell within it, give our sincere gratitude to you, our patrons and supporters, and feel great joy in knowing that as our anchor, you have welcomed our offerings with open arms; thank you. ​ Cheers, Martin McDab