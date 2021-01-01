About this product

The Discriminate Free Cleaner Focused on being able to have your flower and dab it too, Angry Buds Solution 1130 offers a one-of-a-kind cleaning remedy. This formula was engineered for both #420+ #710 resin build up. Start off with a fresh scent while navigating through your resin cleaning experience. Choose Tommy (Lime Scented), Henry (Cherry Scented), or Charlie (Banana Scented) to help break down all resin while not having to smell the waste. ​Watch as the fast activating Angry Crystals help make for a pleasant experience.