Ghost OG x Terpee Slurpee Live Resin Disposable Vape 1g
by Dabstract
About this product
1g of your favorite Dabstract High Terpene Extract, now in a convenient, recharchargable disposable cartridge!
About this brand
Dabstract
About this strain
Ghost OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
Ghost OG, also known as "Ghost OG Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a cut of OG Kush. Ghost OG is loved by many for its balanced cerebral and body effects. Often described as simultaneously potent and non-intrusive, Ghost OG has won itself Cup awards and renown among consumers. Its strong citrus smell and crystal-covered buds hint at this strain’s strong genetics and its ability to annihilate pain, insomnia, depression, and anxiety.
