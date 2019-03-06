ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
OG Kush was first cultivated in Florida, in the early ‘90s when a strain from Northern California was crossed with a Hindu Kush plant from Amsterdam. The result was a hybrid with a unique terpene profile that boasts a complex aroma with notes of fuel, skunk, and spice. 

The genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, OG Kush arrived in Los Angeles in 1996 when Matt “Bubba” Berger brought it (along with “The Bubba,” which was later used to create the famed Bubba Kush) from Florida to legendary cultivator Josh D. Since then, OG Kush has become a worldwide staple used to create numerous famous strains like GSC and Headband. There are many different phenotypes of OG Kush, including Tahoe OG, SFV OG, and Ghost OG.

3467 people reported 28042 effects
Happy 60%
Relaxed 54%
Euphoric 54%
Uplifted 40%
Hungry 33%
Stress 42%
Anxiety 31%
Pain 31%
Depression 26%
Insomnia 23%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 23%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 9%
Headache 5%

Lineage

Strain parent
Hindu Kush
parent
Strain
OG Kush
First strain child
Paris XXX
child
Second strain child
IFC OG
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

